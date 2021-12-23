The main point of Ayah 55 of Surah An-Noor

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 55 of Surah An-Noor, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Allah (SWT) has promised those of you who have faith and do righteous deeds that God will surely make them successors in the earth, just as God made those who were before them successors, and God will surely establish for them their religion which God has approved for them, and that God will surely change their state to security after their fear, while they worship God, not ascribing any partners to God. Whoever is ungrateful after that, it is they who are the transgressors.”

One of the advantages of Islamic belief and specially the viewpoint of Shia Islam is that we should not be pessimistic, the time of oppression, cruelty, war and moral corruption will end and eventually justice will prevail. This point is stressed in the holy Quran and the above Ayah assures the true believers that because of their good deeds, eventually the control of the affairs of the world will be in their hands. Therefore, justice is not just a dream, it is a reality and according to Divine Tradition it is a certainty and this has been guaranteed by Allah (SWT).