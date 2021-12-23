What is Devine Tradition for destroying oppressors?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Allah (SWT) has never crushed the oppressors of the world unless they were given the necessary respite and many blessings; and God has never repaired the broken bones of a nation unless after they have been through tests and tolerated difficulties. There are plenty of lessons from difficulties which you face and the problems you have dealt with (in the past) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 88.