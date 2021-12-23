Date :Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 | Time : 10:32 |ID: 241804 | Print

What is Devine Tradition for destroying oppressors?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Allah (SWT) has never crushed the oppressors of the world unless they were given the necessary respite and many blessings; and God has never repaired the broken bones of a nation unless after they have been through tests and tolerated difficulties. There are plenty of lessons from difficulties which you face and the problems you have dealt with (in the past) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 88.

You might also like
From Nahjul Balagha
Father Christopher Clohessy: Imam Ali (A.S) is a perfect role model for people
Quranic Verses about Imam Ali’s Imamate
Orientalists And the Event of Ghadir Khumm - Part 1
Nahj ul Balaghah - SERMON 61
Scientific symposium on the Islamic Hijab organized by Imam Ali Holy Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *