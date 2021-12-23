Date :Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 | Time : 16:13 |ID: 241820 | Print

India: Chota Imambara shining in Lucknow (photos)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Located in Lucknow in northern India, Chota Imambara was built as a congregation hall for Shia Muslims to hold mourning ceremonies such in Muharram. The building was constructed under the rule of Muhammad Ali Shah in 1838 in a course of 54 years. Due to the decorations and lights used inside the building, it has also became known as the palace of lights.

You might also like
"We should present Islam to young people in a way that is close to their interests”/interview with…
Campaign to save Pakistani Shia Muslims from terror; sign petition online
Photos: Shia genocide is real and it's being ignored
Shia cleric slams Afghanistan for supporting terrorists
Indian Land Islamic Center opens doors to neighbors
September 20th: The Annual Ashura Day Procession in London
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *