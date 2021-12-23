https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/17-4.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-23 16:13:292021-12-23 16:53:41India: Chota Imambara shining in Lucknow (photos)
India: Chota Imambara shining in Lucknow (photos)
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Located in Lucknow in northern India, Chota Imambara was built as a congregation hall for Shia Muslims to hold mourning ceremonies such in Muharram. The building was constructed under the rule of Muhammad Ali Shah in 1838 in a course of 54 years. Due to the decorations and lights used inside the building, it has also became known as the palace of lights.
