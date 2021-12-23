Three Palestinian female prisoners in Damon jail go on hunger strike

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Asra Media Office said that three Palestinian female prisoners in solitary confinement in Damon jail started an open-ended hunger strike on Wednesday in protest at their isolation and their exposure, along with other fellow inmates, to assaults a week ago. The rest of the female prisoners in Damon will also join the hunger strike in stages, according to Asra Media.

The three hunger strikers are Mona Qaadan, Marah Bakir and Shurouq Duwaikat. Recently, Israeli forces savagely assaulted Palestinian female detainees in Damon jail and isolated a number of them. The violent raids on their cells in Damon happened on December 14 and 15 and led to the injury of some women.

