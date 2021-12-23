Iran always favoring formation of strong parliament, government in Iraq

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, President Raisi said that protest to elections may happen in any democratic system and the important thing is that both the protests and the government’s response to the protests need to be done within legal mechanisms.

Noting that creating insecurity in Iraq and posing threats to Iraqi stability is not acceptable, the president said that Iran’s principled policy is to support Iraq’s stability.

Raisi also referred to the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and said that this achievement was made as a result of the resistance of Iraqi nation and government.

Wherever the US forces arrived, they never left except for when they faced the resistance of nations, Raisi said.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for peace and stability in Iraq.