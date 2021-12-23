12th International Intensive Course in Shia Studies to be held in Iran

SHAFAQNA- University of Religions and Denominations will organize the 12th Intensive Course in Shia Studies from 24 february to 4 March 2022.

The course is designed mainly for scholars, professors, and students from various academic backgrounds, who are interested in expanding their understanding of Islam and Shiis.

This program will include 4-day of academic lectures and discussion on shia doctorines and 5-day cultural tour to Qom, Matin-Abad, Esfehan, Shiraz.

This 5-day workshop is designed to provide participants with the foundational knowledge, spiritual understanding, and critical thinking skills required to understand Shia Islam in the contemporary world. The workshop aims to connect scholars from a variety of disciplines and countries to study the role of Shia Islam in modern Iran.