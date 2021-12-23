The Best Case of Charity: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:273-274) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:273-274)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Best Case of Charity

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لِلْفُقَرَاءِ الَّذِينَ أُحْصِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ لَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ ضَرْبًا فِي الْأَرْضِ يَحْسَبُهُمُ الْجَاهِلُ أَغْنِيَاءَ مِنَ التَّعَفُّفِ تَعْرِفُهُم بِسِيمَاهُمْ لَا يَسْأَلُونَ النَّاسَ إِلْحَافًا ۗ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِنْ خَيْرٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٧٣﴾‏

2:273 (Spend) for the poor who have been restricted (from earning living) while in Allah’s cause, unable to move about in the land (for earning). An ignorant (person) would think them well off because of their self-esteem, but you will know them by their sign. They do not ask people persistently (or at all). And Allah knows whatever you spend in charity.

Commentary: People sometimes do not have the opportunity to earn an adequate income due to special responsibilities that God has placed only on them. For example, during the Prophet’s time, Muslims left their properties and assets in Mecca and migrated to Medina to protect themselves from persecution. In the process, they lost the means to support their families. Some lived in poor conditions next to the Prophet’s masjid and were called Ashab al-Suffah. Later, they took part in jihad, and those who were martyred left their families without a guardian and income. Likewise, many Muslim families today are torn apart by war, regional conflict, drought, disease, and so on. The verse asserts that well-off Muslims should support this category of needy and poor people through alms. Let us look at the verse closely:

Spend for the poor (لِلْفُقَرَاءِ); those in Allah’s cause are restricted (أُحْصِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ) from travel on the earth for trade or work (لَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ ضَرْبًا فِي الْأَرْضِ). Allah’s causes could include participating in jihad, pursuing knowledge or a career, caring for the ill in one’s family, etc.

Those unaware of their difficulties (الْجَاهِلُ) do think of them as well-off (يَحْسَبُهُمُ الْجَاهِلُ أَغْنِيَاءَ). This misunderstanding stems from them not displaying and expressing their poverty to attract empathy (مِنَ التَّعَفُّفِ) nor asking people for help with importunity (لَا يَسْأَلُونَ النَّاسَ إِلْحَافًا). Intelligent people should recognize and see signs of hardship, difficulties, and calamity in these lives (تَعْرِفُهُم بِسِيمَاهُمْ).

It is said that the words “they do not ask people for help importunately” (لَا يَسْأَلُونَ النَّاسَ إِلْحَافًا) mean that they do not ask for help at all . Once a man begins to ask for help, he soon loses his restraint and starts to beg everyone persistently. It also means that they do not ask beyond for what they need. Expressing needs in extreme hardship is not only allowed but sometimes it is even necessary. Exceeding that limit, however, is considered importunity and condemned.

In the end, the verse encourages everyone to give alms:

… وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِنْ خَيْرٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٢٧٣﴾‏

2:273 … and Allah knows whatever you spend in charity.

Asking people for help unnecessarily is a sin and has been condemned in many narrations. In a hadith, the Holy Prophet (SAWA) said[1]:

لاتَحِلُّ الصَّدَقَةُ لِغَنِىٍّ

Almsgiving is forbidden for the well-off people.

In another narration, the Prophet (SAWA) said[2]:

مَنْ سَئَلَ وَ عِنْدَهُ ما یُغْنِیْهِ فَاِنَّما یَسْتَکْثِرُ مِنْ جَمَرِ جَهَنَّمَ

Whoever asks people for help, while he does not need that help, has increased the fire of Hell for himself.

Appendix : ‘‘al-Hasr’’ (اَلْحَصْرُ) and ‘‘Al-ihsar’’ (اَلْاِحْصارُ) means restricted from entering the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. ‘‘Al-ihsar’’ (اَلْاِحْصارُ) refers to physical hindrances and ‘‘al-Hasr’’ (اَلْحَصْرُ) to inner hindrance such as diseases. The phrase (أُحْصِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ) means they are restricted in the cause of Allah (SWT), [Al-Mizan, Vo,.2 P.612].

The word (ضرب فى الارض) means hit the ground and implies moving on the earth. ‘‘at-Ta‘affuf’’ (التَّعَفُّفِ) means to acquire the characteristics of chastity and integrity; ‘‘as-sīmā’’ (السِّیما) is the sign, the mark, ‘‘al-ilhaf’’ (إِلْحَاف) is to beg importunately.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:273 [لِلْفُقَرَاءِ] For the poor, [الَّذِينَ] those who [أُحْصِرُوا] have been restricted [فِي] in [سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ] the way of Allah [لَا] not [يَسْتَطِيعُونَ] they are able [ضَرْبًا] to move about [فِي] in [الْأَرْضِ] the earth. [يَحْسَبُهُمُ] Think about them [الْجَاهِلُ] the ignorant one [أَغْنِيَاءَ] well off [مِنَ] because of [التَّعَفُّفِ] their self-esteem. [تَعْرِفُهُم] You recognize them [بِسِيمَاهُمْ] by their sign, [لَا يَسْأَلُونَ] they do not ask [النَّاسَ] the people [إِلْحَافًا] with persistence. [وَمَا] And whatever [تُنفِقُوا] you spend [مِنْ] of [خَيْرٍ] good [فَإِنَّ] then indeed [اللَّهَ] Allah [بِهِ] of it [عَلِيمٌ] is Aware.

The Charity is Desirable in any form

الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُم بِاللَّيْلِ وَالنَّهَارِ سِرًّا وَعَلَانِيَةً فَلَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٤﴾‏

2:274 Those who spend their wealth (in Allah ‘s way) by night and by day, secretly and publicly – they will have their reward with their Lord. And no fear will there be concerning them, nor will they grieve.

Commentary: One may give charity publicly in the daytime to invite others to contribute or privately in the darkness of night to avoid publicity. Either way, they will have their reward with their Lord:

الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُم بِاللَّيْلِ وَالنَّهَارِ سِرًّا وَعَلَانِيَةً فَلَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ … ‎﴿٢٧٤﴾‏

2:274 Those who spend their wealth (in Allah ‘s way) by night and by day, secretly and publicly – they will have their reward with their Lord.

We get worried that we may need the money spent on charity in the future, and these worries and anxieties prevent us from giving alms unless we believe in divine promise and reward. Therefore, Allah (SWT) comforts us by stating that those who give charity shall have no fear in the hereafter, nor will they grieve the wealth they spend on charity. Some commentators suggest that they will also have no fear that giving charity might push them to poverty in the future[3].

… وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٤﴾‏

2:274 … And no fear will there be concerning them, nor will they grieve.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:274 [الَّذِينَ] Those who [يُنفِقُونَ] spend [أَمْوَالَهُم] their wealth [بِاللَّيْلِ] by night [وَالنَّهَارِ] and day [سِرًّا] secretly [وَعَلَانِيَةً] and openly [فَلَهُمْ] then for them [أَجْرُهُمْ] is their reward [عِندَ] with [رَبِّهِمْ] their Lord. [وَ] And [لَا خَوْفٌ] no fear [عَلَيْهِمْ] on them [وَل] [وَلَا] and not [هُمْ] they [يَحْزَنُونَ] will grieve.

