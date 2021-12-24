Date :Friday, December 24th, 2021 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 241865 | Print

What is the ruling on earnings from providing services for nail implants? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about incomes from providing services for nail implants.

Question: Is it allowed to earn money by services provided for nail implants?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the artificial nails can be removed, intrinsically there is no problem in implanting and earning from that. But, if removing them is impossible or is unbearably difficult, nail implants (without being necessarily unavoidable) and income from it, is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

You might also like
Fayyad فیاض Burial of Torn Corpses and Conjoined Twins: The Fatwas of Grand Ayatullah Fayyaz
The project of the Encyclopedia of the Holy Defense Fatwa is near the completion
Backbiting (al-ghibah): Grand Ayatullah Sistani's Comprehensive Explanation
1800 Pakistani clerics issue fatwa: Suicide bombings forbidden in principles of Islam
The Fatwa you Didn’t Hear about that Should be Going Viral
Egypt: Daral-Ifta rejects reports on ‘Fasting’ Fatwa
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *