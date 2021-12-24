What is the ruling on earnings from providing services for nail implants? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about incomes from providing services for nail implants.

Question: Is it allowed to earn money by services provided for nail implants?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the artificial nails can be removed, intrinsically there is no problem in implanting and earning from that. But, if removing them is impossible or is unbearably difficult, nail implants (without being necessarily unavoidable) and income from it, is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA