Yemen: Significant increase in deformities & cancers among children due to use of prohibited weapons by Saudi-led coalition

SHAFAQNA – The Secretary-General of the Yemeni Paediatric Society Dr. Noura Nour Al-Din, said in September 2021: “Yemen has become like a field of experiments for using the prohibited weapons that have caused cases of foetal death and congenital malformations among newborns.” “What is more painful is that Yemeni families are unable to treat their children because of the bad economic situation, and being killed by air raids with various weapons while in their homes,” she added.

In its report issued last November, the United Nations declared that a Yemeni child under the age of five dies every 9 minutes due to the war, the lack of food, clean water and health care, as well as the deterioration of various basic services. The World Food Program also indicated a significant increase in severe acute malnutrition rates by 16-22% during the current year, among children under the age of five and it is catastrophic that the United Nations and international organizations did not move a finger to stop the war.

“There are many common diseases that have killed tens of thousands of children annually, foremost among them are malnutrition, meningitis, pneumonia, water based diarrhoea, measles, and the absence of health care services contributed to the spread of these diseases,” Dr. Noura said. “We witness at the present time a very dangerous situation of the birth of congenitally deformed children, and the terrifying spread of cancers of various kinds among children, mostly leukaemia, amid a tragedy of the lack of chemotherapy for the treatment of these diseases. During the past six years of the aggression, the air, water and food became polluted by weapons, germ bombs, toxic gases, and other prohibited weapons that the US-Saudi warplanes dropped on Yemen. They caused the spread of epidemic diseases, foetal deaths and congenital malformations for newborns, constituting the worst epidemiological disaster threatening the foetuses.”

