Iraq’s population reaches more than 41 million

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced an increase in the Iraqi population to more than 41 million.

“The population of Iraq has reached 40 million and 150 thousand at the end of 2020, according to the latest population statistics,” ministry spokesman Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi said.

He added: “We expect that by the end of 2021, the population of Iraq will reach more than 41 million.”

Al-Hindawi noted that the ratio of men to women in Iraq is almost equal, and that the rate is 0.5 percent higher for men.

Noting that the Iraqi people are a young people, the Iraqi official said: “The percentage of Iraqi elderly people does not exceed 3.01 and the percentage of economically active people is very high.”

