Former Iraqi official: US military withdrawal from Iraq is a fake show

SHAFAQNA- A former member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee has said that announcing the withdrawal of US troops from his country is a false show, adding that Iraq has no control over US forces at the Ain al-Assad base.

“The US withdrawal from Iraq is a fake show, the US military is still present at the Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq with all its equipment and forces, and contrary to rumors, Iraq has no control over them,” said Kate Al-Rakabi, a former member of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, as the US withdrawal from Iraq approaches.

Al-Rakabi added in an interview with Al-Maluma: “The rumors about the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq are just a show and there are no practical signs of this withdrawal, especially in the well-known American bases in Iraq.”

He added: “US forces are still present in Iraq and are arming themselves in the heart of Baghdad and inside the US embassy, ​​which is only a few meters away from the Iraqi prime minister’s office, and US troops have not left the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq.”

The former Iraqi official said that it was not true to talk about Iraqi officers monitoring the US military, adding: “None of the Iraqi parties, whether resistance groups or any opposition political force, agree with the presence of Americans in their country.”

It should be noted that according to the Iraqi parliament, at the request of groups and political currents in the country, American forces should leave Iraq by the end of this year, but Washington by resorting to deception and announcing the change of its role from combat to training and consulting, tries to refuse to implement this resolution.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English