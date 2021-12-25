What are the characteristics of good friends according to Prophet Jesus (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the Prophet Isa/Jesus (AS) described to his companions the characteristics of those who they can socialise with:

Meeting with them remind you of God Their speech/saying add to your knowledge Their behaviour remind you of the Day of Judgment Their inward and outward (Dhahir and Batin) are the same toward their friends Consider prosperity of friends as their own Position and wealth do not affect their friendship They do not refuse helping and accompanying (their friends) They are not liars, stingy, corrupt, sinful, ignorant, and they do not cut ties with family [1].

