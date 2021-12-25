https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/prophet-isa.jpg 166 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-25 10:50:532021-12-25 10:50:53What are the characteristics of good friends according to Prophet Jesus (AS)?
What are the characteristics of good friends according to Prophet Jesus (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the Prophet Isa/Jesus (AS) described to his companions the characteristics of those who they can socialise with:
- Meeting with them remind you of God
- Their speech/saying add to your knowledge
- Their behaviour remind you of the Day of Judgment
- Their inward and outward (Dhahir and Batin) are the same toward their friends
- Consider prosperity of friends as their own
- Position and wealth do not affect their friendship
- They do not refuse helping and accompanying (their friends)
- They are not liars, stingy, corrupt, sinful, ignorant, and they do not cut ties with family [1].
[1] Tohaful Oqool, PP 385 & 479
