The head of the Islamic Center of England congratulates birth of Jesus to followers of Abrahamic faiths

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The head of the Islamic Center of England sent congratulated the birth of prophet Jesus (PBUH) and the upcoming new year to those who celebrate it.

In a message, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hashem Moosavi prayed God to make the new year full of joy and health for all.

Following is Hojat-ol-Islam Moosavi’s message, according to the center:

In the name of God, the most compassionate, the Most merciful

Congratulations to all Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters and other followers of the Abrahamic traditions on the blessed birth of the great prophet and the word of God, which coincides with the beginning of the Christian New Year. I ask God Almighty to make this New Year full of joy and health for all of you.

I also ask God Almighty to eliminate the evil of this sinister disease from all people of the world with His special grace and love so that all the servants of God can perform the special ritual of the birth of this Prophet of Mercy, coupled with peace, confidence and to be able to celebrate the New Year.

I hope, God willing, all of you dear ones, brothers and sisters of faith, will have the opportunity to have a life full of joy, faith, and spirituality, inspired by the guidance of this great and heavenly prophet, and to pave the way for the return of that promised prophet.

I hope you have a time full of health, prosperity, and pride for you and your dear families.

Seyed Hashem Moosavi

Director of the Islamic Centre of England