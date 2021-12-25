Date :Saturday, December 25th, 2021 | Time : 19:05 |ID: 242050 | Print

A human rights organization: Saudi government arrested 12 women human rights activists in the past year

SHAFAQNA- As the crackdown on women in Saudi Arabia intensifies, the Human Rights Development Organization Sindh announced that 12 Saudi women have been detained by Saudi security forces this year.

According to the human rights organization, 12 detained women have been arbitrarily detained as part of separate campaigns in different cities, in addition to detention campaigns targeting academics, citizens and elite activists.

The group also said that more than 100 women have been arrested since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took office, 60 of whom are currently in arbitrary detention.

The Sindh organization eventually blamed Saudi officials for human rights abuses and civil liberties.

