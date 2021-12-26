Lebanese Maronite Bishop: Parliamentary elections must be held in May

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Maronite Bishop said in a speech to the delegation of the Lebanese Forces Party, which was held to congratulate him on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ: “This long night follows the morning. We see the light of peace and love at the time of Christ, so the true light of Lebanon must shine tonight.”

“We have to take responsibility because Lebanon needs all the power and strength of the Lebanese,” said Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Lebanese Maronite bishop.

He stressed: “We have lost a lot of our strength and we continue to fight and resistance, Lebanon belongs to all of us and this is our role.”

The Lebanese Maronite bishop explained: “Today we are facing problems, our faith in Lebanon is stronger than all the plans of destruction that are being achieved today, and we must be in solidarity.”

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, he said, “Elections are an important stage in the constitution through which the nation expresses its views, so adherence to the constitutional framework that manifests itself in the parliamentary and presidential elections is essential. It is unfortunate that we hear some negative talk about postponing the elections, this is the result of disappointment.”

He added: “The birth anniversary of Christ is a time of peace that brings stability and planning. Lebanon is in dire need of sincere and loving people. Our power is greater than the destructive powers, no matter how strong. Our real power is our faith in Lebanon and it has a civilized value that will not be destroyed.”

Addressing the delegation, he said: “Continue your struggle as a party. We hope that all groups will preserve Lebanon’s multilateralism and work for national unity.”

The Lebanese Maronite bishop also stressed the importance of holding parliamentary elections next year.

He called on the Lebanese government to convene a meeting, saying that not holding a government meeting would destroy the activities of future governments.

Addressing Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he said: “I strongly reaffirm your commitment to holding the parliamentary elections on time. This election is an opportunity for change.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English