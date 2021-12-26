George Saliba: Iran is flagship of dialogue between monotheistic religions

SHAFAQNA– “By supporting the oppressed and treating the followers of monotheistic religions with kindness, Iran has provided a favorable model of peaceful coexistence among the followers of monotheistic religions,” said George Saliba, Archbishop of Mount Lebanon and Tripoli.

On the occasion of the beginning of the New Year, George Saliba, Archbishop of Mount Lebanon and Tripoli, met with Abbas Khameh Yar, Iran’s cultural advisor in Lebanon, at the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Beirut.

In this meeting, George Saliba praised the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the oppressed of the world and said: Iran has always supported the oppressed against the tyrants.

He added: “Iran, by supporting the oppressed and treating the followers of monotheistic religions sincerely, has provided a favorable model of peaceful coexistence among the followers of monotheistic religions.”

He further stressed the need for effective activities to deepen and expand cultural relations between Christians and Muslims in all cultural, intellectual and religious fields.

The orthodox cardinal Martafilios of Mount Lebanon and Tripoli added: “The development of relations between followers of different religions and denominations plays an important role in reviving the culture of purposeful and constructive dialogue in communities.”

