Ms. Narges Ranjbar , a Former National Team Member, is one of the athletes in Women Sports who has brought many honors to her country, Iran. She has been occupied in the field of Taekwondo and Shooting Sports as an Iran National Team Member. During her time in the national team, she has won many championships and medals. In the women’s Taekwondoclass, Narges Ranjbar won third place team in the 2007 Moscow-Russia World Capitals Grand Prix. She also won second place team in the Asian Championships in Patala-India 2012 and third place team in the Asian Championships in Doha-Qatar 2012. Narges Ranjbar Sari holds the record for Women’s Trap Shooting with a score of 71 out of 75 when she was a member of the national team. As an Iran Record Holder, she is very admirable and makes Iran proud.

Home workout with Narges Ranjbar Sari

Ms. Ranjbar, Iran Women’s Trap Shooting Record Holder, is an example of a successful and proud athlete in women’s sports; She immigrated to Italy in 2018 and continued her professional sports career as an online fitness and self-care coach. Currently, she communicates with her Iranian compatriots on social media and Instagram. She teaches them how to maintain or achieve fitness at home on their own. Clearly, training with a person who has done professional sports for 15 years and has been a former member of the national team; can be very helpful and effective. This is the result of years of blood, sweat, and tears.

Trap Shooting is one of the most popular shooting classes:

Narges Ranjbar also had special skills in Women’s Trap Shooting and women’s Shooting. It should also be mentioned that she had a record of the Clay Target Shooting when she was a member of the national team. In this sport, the shooter must shoot at the flying targets. In the beginning, people shot at flying birds to practice as an athlete. Then, with the spread of this sport and the interest of many people in it, many clubs were established to teach Clay Target Shooting Sportsusing flying targets instead of birds. These clubs use 15 machines with throwing arms that throw clay plates at an angle of 0 to 45 degrees and a certain speed. Each time a plate is thrown, the shooter does not know its angle or height. They can also use two shots to shoot at any target.

In competitions, the shooters compete with each other in groups of 6. The top 6 people reach the final stage. In the final, each shooter can only shoot once, unlike the previous stage. In the end, the person who gets the highest score will win the match.

Taekwondo Martial Arts:

Taekwondo is included in martial arts such as judo, wushu, karate, etc. A sport that women are also very interested in. As we have said before; Ms. Narges Ranjbar was one of the best in Iran Women’s Taekwondo. You have probably noticed a big difference between the two disciplines. Everything will be possible when it comes to interest. To become a champion in two completely different disciplines, you must have strong determination and exceptional will, which Ms. Ranjbar Sari had all of these to the highest level. Every person has an interest in something, sometimes it is so difficult to succeed or it may not be appropriate in the eyes of others. In these cases, you should not give up. Because by means of effort she can prove to herself and others that wanting means being able, that is the time she can achieve whatever she wants.