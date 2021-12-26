https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-26 10:39:092021-12-26 10:39:09What is the ruling on divination via the holy Quran? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
What is the ruling on divination via the holy Quran? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about divination (Tafa’ul) via the holy Quran.
Question: Is divination possible via the Quran?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: If by divination it means to announce the unseen matters, it is not correct; but if it is intended for Istikharah (to help make a choice), there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!