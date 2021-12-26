Date :Sunday, December 26th, 2021 | Time : 10:39 |ID: 242099 | Print

What is the ruling on divination via the holy Quran? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about divination (Tafa’ul) via the holy Quran.

Question: Is divination possible via the Quran?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: If by divination it means to announce the unseen matters, it is not correct; but if it is intended for Istikharah (to help make a choice), there is no problem.

