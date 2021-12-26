Nigerian Muslim female on playing football with a hijab

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Abdulazzez Zulfah is a 17-year-old Nigerian female Muslim who stands out on the pitch because she plays football wearing the hijab.

When she is not training on the pitch, she sells candies and sweets at the Ojota Bridge in Lagos as a means of helping out her parents. Zulfah believes her hijab is not a hindrance but an inspiration for other Muslim girls who may be interested in sports.

Why Islam says hijab is empowering for women, not oppressing

Hijab is a veil worn by most Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family, which usually covers the head and chest, and sometimes the face. The Quran instructs both Muslim men and women to dress in a modest way. About half a dozen verses refer specifically to the way a woman should dress or walk in public.

The clearest verse on the requirement of modest dress is in chapter 24 of the Quran, verse 31, telling women to guard their private parts and draw their khimār over their chest. In chapter 33, verse 59, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is commanded to ask his family members and other Muslim women to wear hijab when they go out, so that they are not harassed and assaulted.

