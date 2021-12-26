Demise anniversary of Zoroaster held virtually in Yazd

Director of Hamazour Association of Yazd Manuchehr Arghavani told IRNA on Sunday that in line with the decision made by associations of Zoroastrians in Yazd province in order to observe health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s mourning ceremony for Ashu Zoroaster has been canceled.

According to the director, the associations have made coordination to pave the ground for implementing third jab vaccination at the youth Zoroastrian stadium in Yazd.

The Yazd province is home to nearly 6,000 of Zoroastrians, who are living in peace and harmony with followers of other religions, especially Islam.

Zoroaster, also known as Zarathustra, Zarathushtra Spitama, or Ashu Zarathushtra, was an ancient prophet in Iran.

Zarathustra means golden camel in old Persian, deriving from Zarat denoting golden, combined with Ushtra meaning camel, which was considered as a sacred being.

Ashu Zoroaster founded a religion that is known as Zoroastrianism. The prophet was born in Aria in modern-day Iran (then Persia) around 628 BCE, possibly in the Iranian city of Rhages (Ray).

Zoroaster passed away around 551BCE, when he was 77 years. Zoroaster’s father was Pourušaspa and his mother was named Dughdova.

Some researchers are of the opinion that Ashu Zoroaster was killed along with 72 companions near Balkh city, about 20 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital, Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan.