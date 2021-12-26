New Potential Targets for Skin Cancer Treatment

Shafaqna Future- A new study from the University of Pennsylvania provides an approach to suppress tumor growth by targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations and inducing appropriate cell turnover and death.

To elucidate how MLL4 affects cancer growth, researchers knocked out only this gene in mouse epithelial tissue and discovered its skin.

The gene MLL4 is one of the most commonly mutated genes in all human cancers that is linked to Tumor suppression in various cancers.

To combat the development of cancer cells in individuals with MLL4 gene mutations, researchers have found that certain drugs can suppress cancer growth and promote healthy cell turnover in the future.

The study was published in the journal this month Science Advances.

Source: floridanews