Advetorial Reportage- Best Iran Tours for 2022 Vacations – TAP Persia.

Planning on visiting Iran? Skeptical about booking an Iran tour or a fullIran tour package? At first, you might feel confused about what you wanna do on your trip to Iran. You might find it puzzling to plan to visit all the glorious sites you’ve been waiting to see, in a limited period of time. Or maybe you just enjoy your trip the way someone else takes care of the whole itinerary. Even if you are a traveler who plans every detail of their trip on their own, maybe it’s time to experience a new level of tours in Iran with friendly and experienced Iranian tour guides, with the TAP Persia Team.

Let’s see what Iran tours or Iran tour packages are available. If they are fixed or you can customize them! Are there any free tours or are they very expensive? You will find amazing information here. So, keep up to figure them out!!

Iran Free Walking Tours

Let’s start with some surprises, in the beginning. Yes! They have free tours in Iran. In each big tourist city, this option is available. There are some friendly and skilled guides that will introduce you to the tourist attractions of the city. You can make new friends and visit the most exciting parts of the city. Moreover, you can experience the city first hand by having a local friend by your side to let you know the smallest tips that may change your experience in an awesome way.

You will walk around the most stunning sites of the city in less than a day with your guide and have all your questions answered. These guides are the local residents so they know a lot about their city, people, best cafes, best shops to buy souvenirs and so on. Although these tours are free, it is kind of tip-based. So, after you are done, you can pay them some tips as far as your generosity lets you go.

Iran Culture Tours

Culture tours bring you up close and personal with live local cultures. You can expect personal stories from your guide along with a deep understanding of what life is like for the local inhabitants. Iran Cultural Tours include almost any famous or less known historical site that has a beautiful story of the past in its heart. And has a lot to say about people’s way of living, their traditions, etc.

So, if you are going to visit Iran to explore its fascinating history and culture, learning about these tours is a must.

Iran Food Tours

Food is a big part of every culture in a country. As you might know, Iran has a variety of cultures within its borders. That’s why you will face a huge range of tastes and colors in your Iran food tours. Most of them are so much different from what you have tried before. Delicious Iranian food is something many tourists who have been to Iran will tell you about.

The most popular foods among Iranians and tourists are Ghormeh Sabzi, Fesenjan, and Mirza Ghasemi. Besides, you can enjoy unique local foods in every city of this large country.

Iran Nature and Adventure Tours

Generally speaking, any kind of tour that includes exploration or a certain degree of risk, is considered an adventure tour. In Iran, these tours include ski tours, mountain climbing tours, desert tours, and nomad tours. They all have something to do with nature, as well. The nature in Iran is surprisingly amazing. You can go for a ski tour in Tehran and then the day after taking a flight to Qeshm Island and enjoy the nice warmth of the sun on your skin lying on the beach.

Remember, these tours aren’t available the whole year. It depends on the tour you want to go to. For example, if you are going to ski at Dizin Ski resort it needs to have snow right?! 🙂

Iran Ski Tours

You can even book ski tours in Iran. There are lots of spots you can ski in winter. But if you ask about the largest Iranian ski resort; It is Dizin Ski Resort in Tehran, 70km away to the North. During the 1960s under Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s reign, it was launched.

Dizin is the first ski and winter sports resort in Iran, The International Ski Federation officially recognized and granted the title for its capability in administering official and international competitions.

If you would like to ski in this ski resort, December to May would be the best time.

Iran Mountain Climbing Tours

As you might read Iran is a typical high mountain country. There are different alpine life zones and diverse alpine flora. To mention the main mountain ranges in Iran, I can name Alborz, Zagros, Kopet Dagh and Khorassan, and Makran. Alborz and Zagros are the most known ranges even among the Iranians.

Damavand Mount, Tochal, Taftan, Sabalan, Oshtoran Kooh, and many other peaks are among your choices if you want to book a mountain climbing tour. It’s good to mention that Taftan is an active stratovolcano in south-eastern Iran in the Sistan and Baluchestan province. With 4,000 meters above sea level. And Damavand with an elevation of 5,609 meters is the highest potentially active stratovolcanic peak in Iran.

Iran Desert Tours

Many might have this wrong notion in mind that Iran is just a big desert without any water that people travel on camels’ backs. Although they are absolutely wrong, 23 percent of Iran is desert. The sand dunes, starry nights, Kalouts, etc. there are a lot to enjoy and take in. Among the most famous desert tours, there are Varzaneh desert, Shahdad Kalouts, Mesr Desert (2 night stay), Lut desert, and lots of other cool tours that you can check out on TAP Persia’s Website.

If you only have one or half-day to enjoy deserts, Varzaneh, Maranjab, or Mesr deserts are the best. But if you wish to have desert camps, Lut desert and Gandom Beryan are highly suggested. Iran desert tours are not just watching the sand dunes, you can engage in activities such as camel riding, cooking fireside meals, visiting nearby salt lakes, stargazing, sunset watching, and camping.

The best time to visit Iranian deserts is in the summer nights and spring when the weather is mild. Fall and winters in the desert are extremely cold at night.

Iran Nomad Tours

Nomad Tours are the ones you can get the most out of the Iranian nomad lifestyle. Think of it as a genuine cultural tour that will expand your view of a pure and original lifestyle that borrows its roots from thousands of years of a close relationship with nature.

Iran Tour Packages

You can book any of the above tours or a tour package meaning a combination of them. There are lots of things you need to consider when you are traveling abroad to experience new things or even to relax. That’s why many people prefer to have an experienced friend, an Iran tour operator, or a trusted travel agency.

Mostly the international agencies have some fixed packages including transportation, accommodation, and tours. Many might enjoy such a plan but sometimes there are things that you wish could be different and you could change them as you will. The good news is by asking help from trusted local agencies like TAP Persia (a local online travel agency) not only can you book Iran classic tours but also you can customize your Iran tour packages as your desire.

Above all, you can be in touch with their team during the whole process. And in case you need to make some changes in your plan even during your travel, you only need to let them know.

Iran Tour Costs

Iran Tours costs depend on your preferences. The more luxury you organize your trip the more expensive it will be. But you can experience a very nice experience with TAP Persia Iran tour packages that will only cost €800-1600 for 7-14 days.

Iran Tours with a Guide, a Driver Guide, or just a Driver?

One of the nicest services that TAP Persia offers you is their tours with a driver-guide. Of course, you can book a car with a driver to go to Shiraz from Isfahan. On the way, you intend to visit Pasargadae and Persepolis. That’s fine but if your driver is your guide also, they can explain all you are willing to know about the site you are seeing and answer your questions. Awesome! You can kill two birds with one stone! 😀

Some prefer to have a driver-guide all through their trip in Iran, especially families with children or friends in groups of 2-4 people. They do not need to change their guides in each city they visit, for every tour they take. And many of them build a permanent friendship with their guide who has been with them the whole time during their time in Iran.

