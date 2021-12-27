What is the connection between true belief and submission?

SHAFAQNA – The most basic condition for a pure heart is that it submits/surrenders (Tasleem) to the truth. Submission has three levels: Submission of the body, submission of the wisdom, and submission of the heart; and the truth of the belief is in the submission of the heart. It is not a true belief if the submission of the tongue with the submission of the thought and the wisdom is not accompanied with the submission of the heart.

The submission of the heart is equal to the submission of all the existence of the human being and rejection of any ingratitude and stubbornness. It is even possible that a person submits to a thought logically, but his/her soul does not submit. When an individual is obstinate out of prejudice, or for the sake of personal gain, does not accept the truth, his/her thought, wisdom and intellect do submit, but the soul does not and is rebellious, and for this reason (that person) is without the (true) belief [1].

[1] Majmo’a’ye Athaar-e-Shahid Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 290.