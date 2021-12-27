https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/34CFB6D2-B4E3-4603-8D24-55D5EC3A3FFA.jpeg 427 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-27 15:04:502021-12-27 17:31:40Iraq: Federal Court confirms election results
Iraq: Federal Court confirms election results
SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Federal Court has upheld the results of the country’s parliamentary elections.
The Iraqi Federal Court today (Monday, December 27) finally confirmed the results of the October 10, 2021 elections in this country.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
