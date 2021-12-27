Date :Monday, December 27th, 2021 | Time : 15:04 |ID: 242199 | Print

Iraq: Federal Court confirms election results

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Federal Court has upheld the results of the country’s parliamentary elections.

The Iraqi Federal Court today (Monday, December 27) finally confirmed the results of the October 10, 2021 elections in this country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
IEC: Possibility of a significant change in elections’ final results
Iraq: Final election results announced
Which political faction won most seats in Iraqi election?
Latest news from Iraqi parliamentary elections
Iraq: IEC announces partial results of parliamentary elections
Iraq: 69 percent turnout in early parliamentary elections
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *