Quran describes Jesus as ethical role model: Cleric

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Holy Quran names Jesus Christ (pbuh) as an ethical role model and uses special phrases to describe him that are not used for anybody else, says an Iranian Muslim cleric.

Jesus has been described as “Word of God” and “Spirit of God” in the Quran and these expressions have not been used for any other character in the Holy Book, Hojat-ol-Islam Hamed Ehtemam, an official with the Islamic development organization in Isfahan province, told IQNA on Monday.

Using these expressions, God Almighty introduces Jesus as an ethical role model and today’s immoral world needs to review the teachings of this prophet, the cleric noted.

Murders, crimes, and immoralities that are being committed in the name of Christianity or any other religion in the world are too far from the teachings of Jesus Christ and all prophets, he stressed.

Descriptions and the position of Jesus Christ in Islam have been neglected in Christianity, he said, quoting one of the Islamic scholars as saying that had it not been for the Quran’s praising of Jesus and Hazrat Maryam (SA), the world could have not understood the greatness and holiness of them.

The Quran names Hazrat Maryam (SA) as one of the four greatest women of all time, he said, adding that the Quran always talks about the purity of Maryam’s soul and body and lauds her prayers but unfortunately, the modern view toward women has no correlation with religious teachings. “There is a need for redefining ethical values.”