Arab League: Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity are irreconcilable

“We condemn the decision of the Israeli cabinet to develop settlements in the occupied Golan Heights with the aim of changing the population structure of the region,” said Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the Arab League.

He added: “Israel’s plans are a clear violation of international law, as the Golan Heights is the land occupied in 1967.”

Aboul Gheit continued: “The recognition of this occupied region by a country does not change the fact that the Golan Heights are considered occupied lands and the international community considers it occupied.”

The Secretary General of the Arab League stated: “The regional development and sovereignty of Syria and its territorial integrity is a fixed matter in international law, and this issue is irreconcilable regardless of the current situation in Syria and its situation in the Arab League.”

On the other hand, an official source in the Arab League Secretariat stated in this regard: “Israel’s recent plan to build more than 7,000 housing units in the Golan Heights reflects the Tel Aviv style and policy of a peaceful approach that does not recognize the 1967 occupation but wants to increase the development of settlements in these areas, whether in the West Bank or the Golan Heights.”

He added: “It is time for the international community to become aware of the fact that Israel is a real obstacle to peace in the region.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli regime’s cabinet yesterday approved a plan worth $ 317 million, according to which the Israeli settlements in the occupied Golan Heights will increase.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English