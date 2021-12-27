Afghan women activists protest new Taliban restrictions+ Photos

SHAFQANA- A number of Afghan women activists in Kabul have called the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women “inhumane” and called for them to be lifted.

The Afghan Women’s Political Participation Network held a press conference in Kabul today (Monday, January 26) in response to the Taliban’s new directive and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The network said in its resolution that with the collapse of the government and the “occupation” of the country by the Taliban, Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in the crisis of poverty, unemployment and brain drain.

Women have said that despite international pressure, girls’ schools are still closed and more restrictions are being imposed on women every day, to the extent that they have even banned women from riding in public transport.

They added that the international community, the United Nations and all international institutions have remained silent in the face of the Taliban.

