China: Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Has Been Replaced

SHAFAQNA- China has replaced the Communist Party Secretary in Xinjiang. The state-owned Xinhua news agency said in a brief announcement on Saturday that Ma Xingrui, the governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, had replaced Chen Quanguo as the Xinjiang party chief. Chen will move to another role. Chen, 66, was appointed party secretary of Xinjiang in 2016. He is one of the 25 members of China’s politburo and was placed on a sanctions list last year by the US. Chen is a central figure in Xi Jinping’s Xinjiang policy, including mass incarceration of the Uyghur Muslim minority, The Guardian reported.

Rights groups and the United Nations say about 1 million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in re-education camps in Xinjiang . Some western lawmakers and parliamentarians have described China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as genocidal. There have also been calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. The decision to replace Chen — who has become the face of Beijing’s Xinjiang policy and the criticism related to mass incarceration — might be an attempt to revamp China’s image ahead of the Beijing Olympics 2022, according to The Print.