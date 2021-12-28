Can few Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about Qosl.

Question: A) Can few Mostahab Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah (intention)? B) What about few Wajib Qosls together? C) What about few Wajib and Mostahab Qosls together? D) Or, for every Niyyah, must a separate Qosl be performed?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: A, B, and C are allowed. D is not necessary.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA