https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/6CCC6197-26DE-4ED7-ADA0-6FDBE09449E4.jpeg 451 640 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-28 09:50:062021-12-28 09:50:06Can few Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can few Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about Qosl.
Question: A) Can few Mostahab Qosls be performed once with one Niyyah (intention)? B) What about few Wajib Qosls together? C) What about few Wajib and Mostahab Qosls together? D) Or, for every Niyyah, must a separate Qosl be performed?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: A, B, and C are allowed. D is not necessary.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!