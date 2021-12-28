Date :Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 | Time : 13:06 |ID: 242280 | Print

Quranic view of Christ (PBUH) in tweet of head of British Islamic Center for Christmas

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Islamic Center of England, in a tweet on the occasion of Christmas, referring to the place of Jesus Christ in the Holy Quran, announced the holding of an interfaith conference to study this issue.

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hashem Moosavi, representative of the Supreme Leader in England and head of the Islamic Center of this country, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH), he congratulated the followers of this great divine prophet on his personal Twitter page and announced the holding of an interfaith conference at this center next year.

He tweeted at @moosavi54:

“Peace be upon Jesus Christ, the word of God. I hope that thanks to this blessed Christmas, all of humanity will get rid of the evil of Coronavirus as soon as possible. The results of some researches show that in the Holy Quran, Jesus (PBUH) is respected more than other religious books. To further explore this topic, a scientific conference with the participation of Christian, Muslim and Jewish scholars in the Islamic Center of England is vacant. God willing, if we succeed, we will try to hold this conference next year, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.”

This news is originally published byIqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

