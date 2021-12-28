For_Martyrs sake online Quranic campaign launched

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An international campaign for the Quran recitation has been held on the occasion of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. Simultaneously with the anniversary of martyr The General of hearts (Sardar- e – delha), with the participation of the Muslim nation, a campaign entitled #for_martyrs sake, will be held by a group of cultural institutions in cooperation with the Anwar Rasool Azam (PBUH) cultural complex.

All interested individuals are invited to participate in this campaign by reciting the final verses of Surah Al-Fajr and publishing the video with the conditions mentioned in the poster through social networks. Here is the poster of the campaign: General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3, 2020. The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassinations, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of then US president Donald Trump.