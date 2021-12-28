Turkish President stresses importance of Muslim unity amid rising Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Muslims will only reach ultimate peace and harmony if they are able to establish unity and solidarity among themselves in the face of rising Islamophobia Turkish President said in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Speaking in a televised message broadcast at the Muslim American Society (MAS) and Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Convention in Chicago, one of the largest Islamic conventions held annually in North America. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of unity and positivity for Muslims.

“We need to strengthen our solidarity in the face of anti-Muslim hatred, xenophobia and cultural racism, which have risen during the pandemic,” Erdoğan said, adding that Muslims need to unite and set aside cultural and ethnic differences.

“All Muslims are brothers and sisters, regardless of their origin, skin color, nation, culture, sect,” Erdoğan said, adding that Islam had no room for exclusion, incitement or terror , Dailysabah reported.

He continued by saying that rather than withdrawing into one’s shelf, Muslims should strive to be confident and play their well-deserved role in an embracing manner in the societies that they live in.