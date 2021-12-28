France: Mosque in north of Paris closed after claim of ‘unacceptable preaching’ by authorities

SHAFAQNA- France has ordered the closure of a Mosque in the north of the country because of unacceptable’ preaching , regional authorities told AFP on Tuesday. The Mosque in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 people some 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Paris, will remain shut for six months, according to the prefecture of the Oise region where Beauvais is located.

It said the sermons there incite hatred, violence and “defend Jihad”. The move comes two weeks after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had triggered the procedure to close the site because the Imam there “is targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons. This, the minister said, was “unacceptable”.

Local authorities were legally bound to launch a 10-day period of information-gathering before taking action, but told AFP on Tuesday that the mosque would now be shut within two days, France24 reported.

Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the Mosque’s Imam was a recent convert to Islam. A lawyer for the association managing the Mosque told AFP that it had filed for an injunction to overturn the ban. The Lawyer, Samim Bolaky, said there would be a court hearing on the appeal within 48 hours.