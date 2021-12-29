Iranian MP: “Iran & Saudi Arabia hold direct talks / Iran welcomes countries that seek to defuse tensions”

SHAFAQNA- Referring to the Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Islamic parliament of Iran said: “Indirect and sometimes direct meetings have taken place in some countries and we have proved our honesty for years and now it is Saudi Arabia’s turn to show its honesty.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Hassan Hemmati, regarding the resolution of regional tensions in order to achieve peace and stability, said: “Achieving peace and stability in the Middle East region requires various factors, and the departure of foreigners from the region will be the first factor of stability and security in the region. The second factor is that countries should rely on themselves, not the United States and other countries; The third factor is creating security, peaceful unity and empathy between the countries of the region”.

“Iran welcomes the countries that seek to defuse tensions and one of the countries that Iran wants to resolve the tensions is Saudi Arabia”, He stated.”Therefore, we must have a clear and decisive policy against the enemies and a policy of peace to the friends”.

Iran has not coveted any country

Hemmati criticized the non-transparent positions of some countries in the region, saying: “The diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is active in the region, but not all countries in the region are like that and do not have a clear position; Today, Iran has not coveted any country and has not violated the territorial integrity of any country. But Saudi Arabia attacks Yemen and blames Iran for regional insecurity”.

“Iran wants to resolve tensions with all countries except Israel. Those who stand by the United States and Israel do not have a clear position with us, and we can not be transparent with these countries,” he continued.

There have been direct meetings with Saudi Arabia in some countries

The need for the Taliban to respect countries

Referring to the presence of the Taliban in Iran’s neighborhood, Hemmati said: “Iran wants popular sovereignty in all countries and we call on the Taliban to respect the rights of the people and have popular sovereignty.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English