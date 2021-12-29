New scenarios for future of political agreements in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A member of the rule of law faction led by Nouri Al-Maliki has explained new scenarios for future political agreements in Iraq following the final approval of the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections by the federal court.

“The first scenario starts with the agreement of the Kurdish Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on the presidential candidate and ends with the agreement between the two coalitions and determination on the presidency of the parliament, as well as the agreement of the Shias and Sadr faction on the prime minister,” said Mohammad Sihood, the winning candidate of the Rule of Law coalition, revealing scenarios for future political agreements.

Sihood added: the second scenario is the disagreement over the presidency and the chairmanship of the parliament and the introduction of two candidates for each of these two positions to the House of Representatives, which will be determined by voting in the parliament.

A member of the Coalition for the Rule of Law also said about the agreement between Shias: “The Shias coordination framework forms a larger faction and through it the prime minister is elected and the Sadr faction will be in opposition or vice versa and in all cases there are political understandings.”

Referring to the beginning of the rule of law movement at the level of Shia coordination and stating that political understandings were reached before the election results were approved but no agreement was reached, he said: “Today, the coordination framework is moving towards agreements to form a parliamentary majority faction, and serious talks will begin from now until the parliamentary session.”

Earlier, a well-informed official told Al-Furat News Agency that a coordination framework meeting was held on Tuesday in the office of Hammam Hamoudi, and that the participants in this meeting agreed to end the protests and leave the demonstrations, while maintaining the right to demonstrate in the coming days.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English