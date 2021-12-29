Bahrain: First Israeli Ambassador to Manama presents his credentials to King

SHAFAQNA- More than a year after the signing of the agreement to normalize relations between Manama and Tel Aviv, the King of Bahrain received the credentials of the first Israeli ambassador to the country.

Bahrain’s official news agency (BNA) announced this evening (Tuesday) that King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa received the credentials of Eitan Na’eh, the first Israeli Ambassador to Manama, during a ceremony at Al-Sakhir Palace.

According to the official Bahrain news agency, the king welcomed the Israeli ambassador to Manama and wished him success in his diplomatic duties, describing the regime as a “friendly country” and praised the bilateral relations with Tel Aviv and Its current progress and growth.

Eitan Na’eh arrived in Manama last November 29 as the first Israeli ambassador, and before him, Khalid Youssef Al-Jalameh, Bahrain’s first Ambassador to the occupied territories, arrived in Tel Aviv on August 31 to start his work Formally.

It is worth noting that in mid-September last year, Bahrain signed an agreement to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, so that along with Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Sudan and Morocco, be the only Arab League countries that have formal and public relations with this regime.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English