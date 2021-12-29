What is the ruling on dissecting the words of others and publishing them? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about dissecting the words of others.

Question: Some individuals dissect the words of others according to their own purposes and publish them in media and cyber space while this causes misunderstanding for the audience, and sometimes lead to insult of the character of the speakers. What is the ruling on this act?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If it involves lying, it is Haram. Otherwise if it also leads to insulting the character of the speaker or gives rise to hostility or causes any loss/harm to him/her; it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA