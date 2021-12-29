The main point of Ayahs 46 and 47 of Surah Saad

SHAFAQNA – In Ayahs 46 and 47, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Indeed We (God) purified them with exclusive remembrance of the eternal abode (of the hereafter). Indeed they are surely with Us (God) among the best of elected ones.”

From the Quranic point of view, God has purified the sincere ones to a point that nothing except Allah (SWT) is in their hearts and they have no love for this world and its belongings. These purified individuals will also benefit from a special Divine Favour which is that “exclusive remembrance of the eternal abode”.

It can be concluded from the above Ayahs that the sincere/devoted ones have been purified; meaning, they are always thinking about the hereafter and have no attention to this world, because they consider this world as a temporary residence and instead of attaching themselves to this world, they focus on the real abode which is the hereafter.

In their views even a small inclination to this world is a mistake that God must forgive them for, because any attachment to this world means to lose “exclusive remembrance of the eternal abode” which they do not like to be inflicted with such mistake and sin.