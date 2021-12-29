Date :Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 | Time : 13:16 |ID: 242387 | Print

Best religious photo of 2021: Meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope Francis

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA | by Abolfazl Fateh- Two of the most influential religious leaders in the world, Pope Francis and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani met on March 9, 2021. Thanks to the insight and tolerance shown by the two leaders, this historical photograph symbolizes a significant achievement of interfaith dialogue.

While the world is suffering from misunderstandings, division, terrorism and war; the meeting took place at the heart of the holy city of Najaf. Hopefully this historical event will pave the way to more significant efforts for interfaith dialogue, coexistence and peace in the world.

It is worth noting that Shafaqna News Agency intends to introduce the best religious photo in the world every year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Pope to meet with Lebanese Christian leaders
Najaf Friday Prayer Leader: We welcome Pope's visit to Iraq
Pope calls Uighur Muslims persecuted for first time
Pope Francis, Ayatollah Sistani Photos | Pope Francis meets the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Pope condemns violent protests at US Capitol
Pope Francis: Meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani will not be forgotten
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *