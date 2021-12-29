Best religious photo of 2021: Meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani & Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA | by Abolfazl Fateh- Two of the most influential religious leaders in the world, Pope Francis and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani met on March 9, 2021. Thanks to the insight and tolerance shown by the two leaders, this historical photograph symbolizes a significant achievement of interfaith dialogue.

While the world is suffering from misunderstandings, division, terrorism and war; the meeting took place at the heart of the holy city of Najaf. Hopefully this historical event will pave the way to more significant efforts for interfaith dialogue, coexistence and peace in the world.

