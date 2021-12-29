Date :Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 242413 | Print

UNICEF condemns killing of at least 35 people in Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF condemned killing and burning of at least 35 people in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar, on 24 December.

Credible reports suggest that four children were killed in the attack, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child of approximately 5-6 years of age, of indeterminate gender. The two Save the Children staff members, whose deaths were confirmed, were killed while returning to Save the Children’s Loikaw office after responding to humanitarian needs in a nearby community.

“UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers,” said Ms. Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific. “UNICEF calls for urgent action to investigate this deplorable incident and to hold those responsible to account. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children”, according to UNICEF website.

