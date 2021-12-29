Guterres urges that recovery be ‘our resolution for 2022’

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Together, let’s make recovery “for people, planet and prosperity” our resolution for 2022, the UN chief said in his message for the New Year.

Moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity:

To come together in solidarity.

To unite behind solutions that can benefit all.

And to move forward with hope in what our human family can accomplish.

Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022.

Guterres went on to detail how best the recovery should be done on each front. The pandemic requires “a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere”, he said.

And for an economic rescue, the UN chief flagged that wealthier countries must support the developing world with “financing, investment and debt relief”,news.un.org reported.

Meanwhile, to heal from mistrust and division, he affirmed that a new emphasis must be placed “on science, facts and reason”.

At the same time, recovery from conflicts calls for “a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation” while restoring our planet takes “climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis”, said . Guterres.