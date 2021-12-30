Did all the messengers of God have the same aim?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 25 of Surah Al-Hadeed, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Certainly, We (God) sent Our apostles with manifest proofs, and We sent down with them the Book and the Balance (of right and wrong), so that mankind may maintain justice; and We sent down iron, in which there is great might and uses for mankind, and so that Allah (SWT) may know those who help God and God’s apostles (with faith) in the unseen. Indeed, Allah (SWT) is All-Strong, All-Mighty.”

All the appointed messengers of Allah (SWT) had two main goals; one was to establish the correct communication between God and the mankind; or in other words to stop the human being from worshipping anything else except Allah (SWT) as mentioned in the phrase [“La Ilaha Illal’lah”; there is no God but Allah (SWT)].

The second aim was to establish good and friendly relations between the human beings, based on justice, peace, co-operation, compassion and serving each other as mentioned in the above Ayah “so that mankind maintain justice”. Therefore, establishing justice for all the mankind, has been the main aim of all the messengers of Allah (SWT).