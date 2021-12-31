Date :Friday, December 31st, 2021 | Time : 08:41 |ID: 242496 | Print
Ayatollah Sistani & Pope Francis

The most significant interfaith event of 2021: Historical meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA | by Zahra Asadian: In the last days of winter 2021, a candle was lit in the city of Najaf Ashraf, which warmed the hearts of real followers of religions all around the world. It was on March 6, 2021 that the world Catholic leader traveled from the Vatican to the city of Imam Ali (A.S) and visited the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims of the world.

Pope Francis went to the ordinary house of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. The guest, according to the host’s custom took off his shoes before entering the house, the host also greeted the esteemed guest, stood up, and the two great religious leaders of the world spoke in direct and friendly 40-minute meeting.

As Pope Francis eagerly recalled it when he returned from his trip, the main point of the conversation between these two high-ranking people was the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s reference to this Hadith from Imam Ali (A.S) addressed to Maalik Ashtar: “Remember, Maalik, that there are two kinds of people: your brothers in faith, and your equals in humanity.”

This rare event promises peace and is a healing for all noble religious people who, following the heavenly religions, have the desire for peaceful coexistence for the future of the world. Hence, the videos and pictures of this historic meeting were soon published on social media, and several hashtags in different languages ​​were dedicated to this meeting by people from different countries, such as:

#ApostolicJourney
#PopeFrancisInIraq
# اللقاء_التاریخی
# مرجع_السلام_یستقبل_البابا
# السیستانی_فخرنا

This article tries to cover a part of this important religious event in 2021 on social media and to reflect the views of the people of the world about this meeting. Republishing the photo of this historic meeting and paying tribute to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, expressed hope that his visit to Najaf Ashraf would inspire the leaders of the world to work for peace and unity. Also, communities in Iraq, the Middle East and beyond to live together with different religions.

 

Lebanese Journalist, Ali Hashem, posted a few seconds of the video of the historic meeting on his Twitter account and wrote:

Sheikh Azhar Nasser an international Shia Scholar, refers to verse 64 of Surah Al-Imran below the iconic photo of the meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis:

The Yazidi account, which introduces itself as the voice of the Yazidi people on Twitter, republished part of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s statement to Pope Francis about Iraqi Christian citizens and wrote:

Hassan Abbas, a distinguished Professor at the Center for Strategic Studies in the Near East South Asia in Washington, DC, republished a short video of the meeting and wrote:

Pakistani Journalist Baqir Sajjad tweeted:

 

Another user named Maryam Karbalaei on the eve of the New Year, referring to the glorious meeting of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and then his speech on the oppression of ISIS against the people, asks the Pope to meet with Mulana Habibullah Hussam and talk about the tyranny of the Taliban openly.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, the Founder of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Michigan, US, also wrote on his Facebook account that this is the first time in the history that the Pope of the Vatican has met with a Supreme Religious Authority: “I already wrote a letter to His excellency Archbishop Allen Vignoren emphasizing on the importance of the Pope’s move and its fruits in our interfaith relations in Michigan.”

 

You might also like
Pope Francis pleaded for fraternity in Christmas Speech
Barham Salih Meets Vatican’s Pope
Al-Kazemi: Pope's visit will help strengthen stability and spread brotherhood in Iraq and region
Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s advice on the 5th anniversary of his fatwa against ISIS
Pope calls on world leaders to divert arms money to fight COVID-19
Pope Francis: It's necessary to learn dialogue, partnership with Muslims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *