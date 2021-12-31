The most significant interfaith event of 2021: Historical meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA | by Zahra Asadian: In the last days of winter 2021, a candle was lit in the city of Najaf Ashraf, which warmed the hearts of real followers of religions all around the world. It was on March 6, 2021 that the world Catholic leader traveled from the Vatican to the city of Imam Ali (A.S) and visited the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims of the world.

Pope Francis went to the ordinary house of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. The guest, according to the host’s custom took off his shoes before entering the house, the host also greeted the esteemed guest, stood up, and the two great religious leaders of the world spoke in direct and friendly 40-minute meeting.

As Pope Francis eagerly recalled it when he returned from his trip, the main point of the conversation between these two high-ranking people was the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s reference to this Hadith from Imam Ali (A.S) addressed to Maalik Ashtar: “Remember, Maalik, that there are two kinds of people: your brothers in faith, and your equals in humanity.”

This rare event promises peace and is a healing for all noble religious people who, following the heavenly religions, have the desire for peaceful coexistence for the future of the world. Hence, the videos and pictures of this historic meeting were soon published on social media, and several hashtags in different languages ​​were dedicated to this meeting by people from different countries, such as:

This article tries to cover a part of this important religious event in 2021 on social media and to reflect the views of the people of the world about this meeting. Republishing the photo of this historic meeting and paying tribute to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, expressed hope that his visit to Najaf Ashraf would inspire the leaders of the world to work for peace and unity. Also, communities in Iraq, the Middle East and beyond to live together with different religions.

Respect for Ayatollah #Sistani and Pope Francis @Pontifex, whose meeting in Najaf will hopefully inspire leaders to work for peace and unity, and communities to live together across religious divides — in Iraq, the Middle East and beyond. pic.twitter.com/LmgPI7uY8e — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 6, 2021

Lebanese Journalist, Ali Hashem, posted a few seconds of the video of the historic meeting on his Twitter account and wrote:

Just few seconds of the meeting between @Pontifex and Ayatollah Sistani, two different worlds in one small room, the looks, the feelings, no complimentary smiles, so organic, the only two words that might have been exchanged directly could be Salam Alaikom, Wa Alaikom Salam. pic.twitter.com/4D8VrTAUUV — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) March 6, 2021

Sheikh Azhar Nasser an international Shia Scholar, refers to verse 64 of Surah Al-Imran below the iconic photo of the meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis:

“O People of the Book! Come to a common word between us and you…” Quran 3:64 Iconic picture of Grand Ayatollah Sistani and @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/ObVbKA7qYG — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) March 6, 2021

The Yazidi account, which introduces itself as the voice of the Yazidi people on Twitter, republished part of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s statement to Pope Francis about Iraqi Christian citizens and wrote:

"Christian citizens should live like all Iraqis in peace and security, and with their full constitutional rights". Grand Ayatollah Sistani Today’s meeting between @Pontifex and #AyatollahSistani in Najaf / Iraq pic.twitter.com/smHnpexdDn — Yazidi الايزيدية (@Ezidi2) March 6, 2021

Hassan Abbas, a distinguished Professor at the Center for Strategic Studies in the Near East South Asia in Washington, DC, republished a short video of the meeting and wrote:

Let’s hope and pray that this meeting between @Pontifex and Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf, Iraq will be replicated globally facilitating #interfaith meetings and creative #dialogue at all levels to join hands and find solutions to global challenges. pic.twitter.com/qItPKUBqix — Hassan Abbas (@Watandost) March 6, 2021

Pakistani Journalist Baqir Sajjad tweeted:

.@Pontifex historic visit to Najaf and meeting with Ayatollah Sistani underscores Najaf's centrality in future inter-faith conversations. pic.twitter.com/s6yhcY6GzW — Baqir Sajjad (@baqirsajjad) March 5, 2021

Another user named Maryam Karbalaei on the eve of the New Year, referring to the glorious meeting of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and then his speech on the oppression of ISIS against the people, asks the Pope to meet with Mulana Habibullah Hussam and talk about the tyranny of the Taliban openly.

I wish Pope Francis would meet Mulana Habibullah Hussam on the way to Christ. Like last year, he had a glorious meeting with Ayatollah Sistani, and then gave a beautiful speech in the wake of ISIS's oppression of the people. Say publicly against Taliban. Greattt!

#MerryChristmas — Maryam Karbalaee (@Gordafariid) December 25, 2021

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, the Founder of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Michigan, US, also wrote on his Facebook account that this is the first time in the history that the Pope of the Vatican has met with a Supreme Religious Authority: “I already wrote a letter to His excellency Archbishop Allen Vignoren emphasizing on the importance of the Pope’s move and its fruits in our interfaith relations in Michigan.”