Russia: Restoration of oldest wooden Mosque in Kazan suspended until spring

SHAFAQNA- The restoration of the oldest wooden Mosque in Yagodnaya Sloboda of Kazan, which began in the summer, has been suspended until spring. The works on the restoration of the house of worship, built by the famous merchant, industrialist and philanthropist, Ivan Alafuzov, for his Muslim workers, began at the end of August this year.

Since the building is an object of cultural heritage of regional significance, the state historical and cultural examination of the project documentation was carried out before that, and on August 28, 2021, the Tatarstan Committee for the Protection of Cultural Heritage Object issued a permit for restoration.

This year it was planned to underpin the foundation, but due to the long preparation of documents, including the death of the former imam of the mosque, Minnavkhat Sagirov, and the need for their re-registration and waiting for examination, these works will have to be postponed until the onset of warm weather.

The building will not only be renovated, but also its historical appearance will be restored. The restoration will be complex — 60% of the wooden elements are to be replaced, the foundation is completely destroyed, in addition, it is necessary to collect more than 20 million Rubles, since the work is implemented through donations, Realnoe Vremya reported.

