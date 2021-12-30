Half of Palestinians live abroad

SHAFAQNA- New statistics show that about 50% of Palestinians live abroad (in Arab or non-Arab countries).

In a report on the situation of the Palestinians at the end of 2021, the Palestinian Statistics Institute put the number of Palestinians in the world at 14 million.

Out of a total of 14 million, 5.3 million live in Palestine (3.2 million in the West Bank and 2.1 million in the Gaza Strip), 1.7 million live in the Occupied Territories (1948 AD) and 7 million live outside Palestine (6.3 million people in Arab countries and about 750,000 in non-Arab countries).

According to the report, 38% of the Palestinian population is under 15 years old.

The Israeli Bureau of Statistics, meanwhile, said its population grew 1.7 percent last year to 9.449 million, of which 73.9 percent were Jewish (6.982 million) and 21.1 percent of Israel’s population is Arab (1.995 million people).

This year, 2021, about 184,000 children were born in Israel, of which 73.8% were from Jewish mothers and 23.4% were from Arab mothers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English