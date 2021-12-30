Sheikh of Al-Azhar: Anyone forbids congratulating Christian holidays does not understand Islam

SHAFAQNA- In describing those who consider congratulating Christian holidays forbidden, Sheikh of Al-Azhar said that they do not understand Islam, Al-Watan wrote.

“Congratulations on Eids are part of charity and kindness,” Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyib said, referring to the issue.

He warned in “Nedaye Al-Azhar” magazine about misleading discourses and efforts to trap Muslims and others, saying, “Such discourses, which have nothing to do with Islam, want to steal people’s wisdom and mislead them.”

Al-Tayyib continued: “The boycott of congratulating Christians is an extremist idea that has nothing to do with Islam and is a thought that Egypt did not know until the seventies of the last century, but since the seventies there have been influences in Egyptian society that affected Christians and Muslims, and the Islamic discourse collapsed and became apparent, and incompetent people appeared who did not know anything about Islamic culture. Someone called a ‘new Islamic priest’ appeared to us, so that no Muslim could take a step unless he was in search of what is Halal (lawful) and what is Haram (unlawful).”

“The heavenly religions are a message of peace to human beings, animals, plants and all of nature, and Islam looks at non-Muslims, both Christians and Jews, only from the perspective of humility and human brotherhood, and there are clear verses in the holy Quran that “The relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims of any religion is a relationship of love and justice,” Sheikh of Al-Azhar pointed out.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English