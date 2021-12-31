A shooting club in US sued for preventing veiled women to enter

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against a shooting center in Kansas City for preventing Muslim women wearing Hijab from entering the center.

According to a lawsuit filed in a Missouri court, the Frantier Justice shooting range prevented a veiled Muslim woman and her husband from entering the shooting range due to the hijab.

According to the lawsuit, Rania Barakat and her husband were barred from entering the center and using its services last year because of the Hijab.

The center had announced that Ms. Barakat could only use the salon if she removed her Hijab.

The American Islamic Council states in its petition that veiled women are barred from entering the Frontier Justice Center on the pretext of violating clothing policy, while the institute allows many people with headscarves and other head and neck clothing to enter.

Stressing that the refusal to provide commercial services for religious reasons is unacceptable, the center noted that the issue of safety is the only unfavorable excuse to justify a discriminatory approach against Muslim women.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English