Should fluctuations in currency value be considered for paying back debts? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about fluctuations in currency value.

Question: Should the significant increase or decrease in currency value be compensated for?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The significant increase and decrease are intended to be binding; in a more accurate sense if a person owes an amount to another person and after a few years wants to pay back the debt, surely paying the original amount is not considered as the correct way of settlement; and should pay according to the current value, and the rate of inflation to be considered. And there is no difference between various debts including Khoms, borrowing, Mahr, trade deals and so on; but there is no effect for insignificant fluctuations and is considered as settlement (of the debt).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA