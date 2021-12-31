Everything about SCHEIBLER CALCIMETER

Advetorial Reportage- Due to the country’s need for laboratory equipment with quality and reasonable prices, as well as guaranteed after-sales service of laboratory equipment, several companies in Iran designed and produced laboratory devices. The goal of these companies is to prevent the outflow of currency from the country and create employment for elite engineers and meet the needs of laboratories in the field of chemistry and environment and agriculture and medicine. It is hoped that with the support of all the friends of these companies, it will be at the highest level of service.

One of the leading manufacturers of laboratory equipment in Iran, which produces high quality products, is Taif Azarin Company, which undoubtedly plays a leading role in the production of many such products in Iran. We will get acquainted with some of the production devices of this company, especially SCHEIBLER CALCIMETER.

SCHEIBLER CALCIMETER

SCHEIBLER CALCIMETER is used to accurately measure the amount of calcium carbonate in soil, rock, animal feed, poultry and samples containing calcium carbonate. There are several methods for measuring calcium carbonate or lime. The simplest, most accurate and cheapest method in the world is the calcium meter method. It is a pressure. Due to the reaction of acid chloride and lime (calcium carbonate), a sample of carbon dioxide gas is produced. By placing the change in the water level of the burette in the formula, the percentage of real lime in the sample will be calculated quickly.

This device does not require electricity and calculates the percentage of calcium carbonate with high speed and the shortest possible time.

Some popular products of Taif Azarin Company

The products of Taif Azarin Company fall into several main categories, which are:

Polishing and Grinding

Thin section preparation

Laboratory Core drill

Laboratory Crushers

Laboratory Mills

Mineral processing

Rock and Soil test

Laboratory Mixer

Laboratory Hotplate

Cutting machine

Electric sieve shaker

Rotary Sample divider

Riffle sample divider

Laboratory Core drill: Laboratory Core drill devices are used for sampling ores, which are fixed or movable according to the needs of users. All devices have enough power and are made with the least possible weight. Only one person is enough to use these products and it is easy to work with them. The motors of these devices are imported from Japan and have excellent quality.

One of the most important things to do for any test is to have a clean sample. Vibration of some drills during the sample production process may lead to a bad sample. In addition, the vibration speed can damage the drills, even the diamond drills. Therefore, it should be tried that the samples are always produced in the best condition and the least damage is done to the drill. To achieve the goal, the Core drill must always be placed on a base that is vibration-free and firm.

Suitable core drilling base Geological specimens are often made of steel, which is reinforced with coatings of baked paint; This will extend the life of the device. Always keep in mind that the environment in which you store the devices and the proper maintenance conditions increase the useful life of the device.

thin section preparation: Section thin section preparation also includes several devices. These devices are used to cut very small microscopic sections. Taif Azarin Company offers different types of these devices to be used as needed.

Laboratory Mills: There are different types of these devices, such as: Laboratory ISOMILL-2 is a suitable device for fast-breaking and milling all kinds of hard, semi-hard, and brittle minerals in laboratories and research centres. The devices can be used favourably in mining, rock, ceramic, pharmacy, cement and concrete colours, soil and glass, food, agricultural and biology laboratories

TAIF AZARIN INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Taif Azarin Industrial Group has been established in 1986 and is the first company in Iran that design and manufacture metallographic laboratory equipment based on modern technology. Over the last 27 years, Taif Azarin has been known as a leading company in the production of laboratory equipment of materials science, geology, and metallography. New and easy methods are the basic principles used in a company’s products. In order to remain viable and pioneer in this case, Taif Azarin’s engineers are always looking for new products, innovation, quality raw materials and modern techniques, and trying to make the best quality and easiest methods available to the users and customers of the company.

In order to introduce and learn how to work with laboratory equipment, equipped lab of Taif Azarin co. is always available to the customers. In this laboratory, all processes of the preparation of microscopic thin sections, polished sections, cutting of samples, sub and polish, resin and blue dye injection, fluid inclusion systems and new methods are taught to the users.

