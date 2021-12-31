Seashells may lead to adaptive protective clothing

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In a recent study, an international team of scientists utilized a process called cryo-tomography to analyze some of those shells, which are only about half a millimeter thick.

It was found that the shells have a brick-wall-like structure, in which the “bricks” are nanocrystals of a fluoroapatite mineral (similar to our tooth enamel), while the “mortar” that joins the bricks is made of organic molecules like chitin and various proteins.

When that mortar is dry, it holds the bricks together in a rigid, unyielding fashion. Once the mortar gets wet, however, it quickly becomes soft, allowing the bricks to slide back and forth against one another. A network of pores within the shell helps to guide water into the mortar, facilitating the process.

The scientists hope that technology inspired by this mechanism could someday be utilized in applications such as adaptive sports helmets, shoulder pads or other protective clothing.

Source: newatlas